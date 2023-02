In Loving Memory: Bhagwan Kaur Gill (1936 – 2022), Selayang

FIRST BARSI

BHAGWAN KAUR GILL A/P HARI SINGH GILL

Husband: Late Sardar Mall Singh Chinjer a/l Wasabha Singh

Children / Spouses:

Jagjit Singh / Narindar Kaur (Australia)

Rajinder Kaur / Gurdev Singh

Surjit Singh / Ravinder Kaur

Karamjit Singh / Parminderjeet Kaur

Jaljeet Singh / Tribhavanjit Kaur (Canada)

Sukhdev Singh

Manjit Singh (Switzerland)

Grandchildren / Spouses:

Jasvin Kaur / Annish Harjai

Sukhvinder Kaur / Joel Jared William

Harvindar Chinjer

Jagvindar Chinjer

Kelvin Chinjer

Amarjit Singh Chinjer

Jagpreet Kaur Chinjer

Premjeet Singh Chinjer

Jaskiran Kaur Chinjer

Prishikar Kaur Chinjer

Great Grand Children:

Anggadh Harjai

Siddharrth Harjai

Jayden Aayan

Sahej Path da Bhog: 4th March 2023 (Saturday), from 9.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m., at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Surjit Singh : 016- 6052787

Jasvin Kaur : 016 – 2401161

She is deeply missed and forever remembered by all her loved ones.



| Entry: 22 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

