Sardarni Jit Kaur (1937 – 2023), Bukit Mertajam, Penang

SARDARNI JIT KAUR D/O LATE SARDAR TEJA SINGH SHERON

17.6.1937 – 21.2.2023

Husband: LATE SDR RAGHBIR SINGH

With great grief & sadness we inform that Sdrni Jit Kaur Ji d/o Late Sdr Teja Singh Ji Sheron & w/o Late Sdr Ragbir Singh Ji of Bukit Mertajam has passed away on Tue 21 Feb 2023.

For those who wish to pay their last respect, may do so at their residence at No 6, Lorong Taman Bukit 7, Taman Bukit, Bukit Mertajam, Penang

The cortege will depart from their residence at 12.30pm on Wednesday, 22 Feb 2023 for the Anthim Saskaar (cremation) at Berapit Crematorium, Bukit Mertajam

Contact persons:

Gurnam Singh – 012-4881440

Manjeet Singh – 012-5617878

Shivcharan Singh – 016-3969299

Jagjit Singh – 012-2783865

| Entry: 22 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

