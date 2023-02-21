Hari Singh (1949 -2023), Retired MAS & AirAsia

Sooraj kiran mile jal kaa jal hooaa raam ||

ਸੂਰਜ ਕਿਰਣਿ ਮਿਲੇ ਜਲ ਕਾ ਜਲੁ ਹੂਆ ਰਾਮ ॥ ਜੋਤੀ ਜੋਤਿ ਰਲੀ ਸੰਪੂਰਨੁ ਥੀਆ ਰਾਮ ॥

The rays of light merge with the sun, and water merges with water. Jothee joth ralee sa(n)pooran theeaa raam ||

One’s own light blends with the Eternal Light, and one becomes totally perfect. – Ang 846, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji

Gurbaani teaches us that physical demise of the body is inevitable, but it is certainly not the ultimate end. It is a pause, a rest, a cross-roads before the next journey begins.

We all come together again and eventually we all become light again.

So with a heavy and broken heart, | inform you of the passing of my dearest Father,

Mr Hari Singh A/L Manggal Singh

Funeral will take place: 2:30pm, Tuesday (21 February 2023) at DBKL Crematorium, Cheras, Jalan Kuari, Taman Pertama, 55300 Cheras, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

We ask that you keep his soul in your ardaas. Please continue to pray that his journey in to the Divine Light is a gentle and comfortable one. He deserves this because he was a truly bright and soothing light in our lives.

Akhad Path starts on 23 February 2023 (Thursday) at 9.00am until 25 February 2023 (Friday) at Gurdwara Sahib Kajang. Path da Bhog will be at 9.00am followed by Kirtan and Smapti (closure) at 11.30am.

And he always will be.

On behalf of my dearest dad, | humbly ask of you for him:

Dayho sajan aseesariaa jio hovai saahib sio mehl.

Friends, give me your blessings that | may merge with the One. – Kirtan Sohela

| Entry: 21 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

