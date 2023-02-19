Johor Bahru Istri Satsang started 50 years ago. Here’s how it all began.

Sarjit Kaur (2nd from left), Harminder Kaur (5th from left) and Harjap Kaur (6th from left) at the celebration on 10 Feb 2023 – Photo: Supplied

The celebration continues. The Sikh ladies of Johor Bahru gathered again on 10 February 2023, exactly 50 years to the date when they first informally formed a ladies’ movement.

Grandmothers, mothers, daughters and granddaughters came out in full force to mark the celebration of the forming of the Istri Satsang of Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru (GSJB) on 10 February 1973.

Sarjit Kaur and Harminder Kaur Rakmo, two of the five original founders of the movement, were present to add sparkle to the event. They had formed the Istri Satsang along with Satinder Kaur, Jito Kaur and Jaswant Kaur.

“We received encouragement from an active Mami Ji in Singapore to start regular Sukhmani Sahib prayers at our gurdwara in Johor Bahru. One thing led to another, and it has lasted 50 years now,” Sarjit, the oldest surviving founder member, told Asia Samachar. “Even now, I don’t miss doing Sukhmani Sahib da paath.”

How did it all start?

It goes back to an unfortunate event. Satinder lost her husband Major Daljit Singh in 1969 while they were living in Kuala Lumpur. Left with two young girls, she moved back to her parents’ home in Johor Bahru. Satinder and Sarjit used to travel to Singapore, where they learnt reading Gurbani.

Sarjit, 83, has Singapore connection, too. Born in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, her family moved to Singapore in the early 1940s. Her father Lal Singh served as Gurdwara Khalsa Dharmak Sabha treasurer for 14 years.

“Satinder found it difficult to overcome the trauma of her husband’s passing away,” said Harjap Kaur, a current Istri Satsang committee member in a note shared with Asia Samachar. “Looking at her situation, her Singapore-based relative encouraged her to read the Sukhmani Sahib prayers.”

Harjap had also shared the note at another programme two days earlier, also to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Istri Satsang.

So began the Sukhmani prayer gathering in Johor Bahru in 1973. Sarjit and Satinder were joined by Harminder, Jito and Jaswant. Harminder took on the duty of reading the vaak (hukumnama) and Sarjit did the kirtan.

After completing the Sukhmani reading, they did kirtan and simran. More ladies began joining them in the programme on Tuesdays, from 2pm to 4pm. They came from 7th Mile. Others came by bus from Century Gardens and Ulu Tiram, and from further places like Pontian, located some 50km from Johor Bahru.

“Some took part in degh seva, some in langgar. They worked together,” she said.

GSJB Istri Satsang visit to Pusing gurdwara in 2012 – Photo: Supplied

Recalling the early days, Sarjit said: “It was simple back then, no pardaan (president), no seketar (secretary).” When the ladies conducted their programme, she said men were not allowed to join in the darbar sahib (prayer hall).

“In time to come, Harsharan Kaur started teaching the ladies Panjabi, increasing the number of ladies who could read the Sukhmani. Bibi Sati, daughter of Giani Ghali Ji, then began teaching the Santhiya (reading of the Guru Granth Sahib). Giani Ji was very supportive in educating the children,” said Harjap.

Sarjit noted that back then not many ladies could read or write Gurmukhi. So, this is a valuable contribution to advancement of the women in the society.

Over the years, the ladies movement have contributed in various ways, including monetarily. In 1991, Sarjit said the Istri Satsang donated RM41,000 to the gurdwara’s building fund.

“It was the funds we had saved over the years. We were strict as to how we spend whatever money we raised,” she said.

The ladies’ movement is still going strong.

As part of the celebration, the GSJB Istri Satsang, now led by Sagi Kaur, donated RM70,000 to pay for the carpeting of gurdwara. Previously, they had donated RM25,000 to the Punjabi school and RM31,000 for general renovations of the gurdwara.

ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਕਾ ਖਾਲਸਾ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਕੀ ਫਤਹਿ

ਸਾਡੀ ਪਿਆਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਤਿਕਾਰਯੋਗ ਸਾਧ ਸੰਗਤ ਜੀ ਅੱਜ ਮਿਤੀ 10-2-2023 ਨੂੰ ਅਸੀਂ ਜੌਹਰਬਾਰੂ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸਤ੍ਰੀ ਸਤਿਸੰਗ ਦੀ 50 ਸਾਲਾ ਵਰੇਗੰਢ ਮਨਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ

ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਭੈਣਾਂ ਨੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਹਿਯੋਗ ਤੇ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਨਾਲ ਇਹ ਦਿਨ ਮਨਾਇਆ | ਇਸਤ੍ਰੀ ਸਤਿਸੰਗ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਮਿਤੀ 10-2-1973 ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਈ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ 5 ਭੈਣਾਂ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ ਹੋਈਆਂ – ਭੈਣ ਜੀ ਸਤਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ, ਭੈਣ ਜੀ ਸੁਰਜੀਤ ਕੌਰ, ਭੈਣ ਜੀ ਜੀਤੋ ਕੌਰ, ਭੈਣ ਜੀ ਜਸਵੰਤ ਕੌਰ ਤੇ ਭੈਣ ਜੀ ਹਰਮਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਸਨ |

1970 ਵਿੱਚ ਭੈਣ ਜੀ ਸਤਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਤੇ ਭੈਣ ਜੀ ਸੁਰਜੀਤ ਕੌਰ ਸਿੰਘਾਪੁਰ ਜਾ ਕੇ ਇਸਤ੍ਰੀ ਸਤਿਸੰਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਰਹੇ | ਸਿੰਘਾਪੁਰ ਤੋਂ ਜਗਤ ਮਾਮੀ ਭੈਣ ਜੀ ਸਤਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਦੇ ਰਿਸ਼ਤੇਦਾਰ ਸਨ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਭੈਣ ਜੀ ਸਤਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਦਾਤਾ ਜਿੰਨਾ ਦੇ ਪਤੀ ਮੇਜਰ ਦਲਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ ਦਿਹਾਂਤ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ ਤੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਦੋ ਛੋਟੀਆਂ ਬੱਚੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਭੈਣ ਸਤਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਛੋੜਾ ਦੇ ਗਏ | ਭੈਣ ਜੀ ਸਤਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਦਾ ਇਸ ਸਦਮੇ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਆਉਣਾ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਲ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ | ਜਗਤ ਮਾਮੀ ਜੀ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਨਾ ਦੇ ਕੇ ਸੁਖਮਨੀ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇ ਪਾਠ ਕਰਨ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹਾ ਭੈਣ ਜੀ ਸੁਰਜੀਤ ਕੌਰ |

ਹਰਮਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ, ਜੀਤੋ ਕੌਰ ਤੇ ਜਸਵੰਤ ਕੌਰ ਨੇ ਪਾਠ ਕਰਨੇ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤੇ | ਭੈਣ ਹਰਮਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਨੇ ਵਾਕ ਲੈਣ ਦੀ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਲਈ ਤੇ ਭੈਣ ਜੀ ਸਰਜੀਤ ਕੌਰ ਨੇ ਕੀਰਤਨ ਕਰਨਾ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਤੇ ਕੀਰਤਨ ਦੀ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਨਭਾਉਦੇਂ ਰਹੇ | ਸੁਖਮਨੀ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇ ਪਾਠ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਕੀਰਤਨ ਤੇ ਸਿਮਰਨ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਤੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਭੈਣਾਂ ਆਉਣੀਆ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋ ਗਈਆਂ | ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਹਰ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ 2 ਤੋਂ 4 ਵਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਹੁੰਦਾ |

ਫੇਰ ਹੋਰ ਭੈਣਾਂ ਜੋ ਸੱਤ ਮੀਲ ਤੋਂ ਆਉਂਦੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਸੈਂਚਰੀ ਗਾਰਡਨ ਤੇ ਉਲੋਤੀਰਮ ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਬੱਸ ਲੈਕੇ ਆਉਂਦੀਆਂ | 5 ਮੀਲ ਤੋਂਪੋਈ ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਭੈਣਾਂ ਆਉਂਦੀਆਂ | ਕੋਈ ਦੇਗ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕੋਈ ਲੰਗਰ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਰਲ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਕਰਦੀਆਂ |

ਭੈਣ ਜੀ ਹਰਸ਼ਰਨ ਕੌਰ ਭੈਣਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਪੜਾਉਂਦੇ ਤੇ ਸੰਗਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਸੁਖਮਨੀ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇ ਪਾਠਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਲੈਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਭੈਣਾਂ ਦੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਾਧਾ ਹੋਣ ਲੱਗਾ ,ਗਿਆਨੀ ਘਾਲੀ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਬੇਟੀ ਬੀਬੀ ਸੱਤੀ ਵੀ ਬੀਬੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਸਹਿਜ ਪਾਠ ਦੀ ਸੰਥਿਆ ਦੇਦੇਂ ਰਹੇ | ਗਿਆਨੀ ਜੀ ਘਾਲੀ ਤੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦਾ ਜੌਹਰਬਾਰੂ ਦੇ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਦੇਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਹਿਯੋਗ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ | ਅੱਜ ਵੀ ਜਦੋਂ ਜੌਹਰਬਾਰੂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਪੁੱਤਰ ਗਿਆਨੀ ਦਿਆ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੂੰ ਯਾਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤਾਂ ਉਹ ਕੀਰਤਨ ਕਰਨ ਜੌਹਰਬਾਰੂ ਆਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ ।

ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਰ ਜੌਹਰਬਾਰੂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤ ਤੇ ਮੇਹਰ ਭਰਿਆ ਹੱਥ ਰੱਖਣ | ਇਸਤ੍ਰੀ ਸਤਿਸੰਗ ਦੀ ਚੜਦੀਕਲਾ ਲਈ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ ਤੇ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਟਾਈਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਭੈਣਾਂ ਹੋਰ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਕਰਨ ,ਬੱਚੇ ਬੱਚੀਆਂ ਕੀਰਤਨ ਸਿਮਰਨ ਕਰਨ | ਦਾਤਾ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਾਮ ਦਾਨ, ਸਿੱਖੀ ਦਾਨ, ਭਰੋਸਾ ਦਾਨ ਮਿਲਵਰਤਣ ਸਹਿਯੋਗ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ੇ |

ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਕਾ ਖਾਲਸਾ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਕੀ ਫ਼ਤਿਹ

Celebration time: Istri Satsang members at the 10 Feb 2023 gathering – Photo: Supplied

