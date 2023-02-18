Squash wunderkind Simarver Singh emerges champ at India Junior Open

Simarver Singh Bamotra at the HCL Indian Junior Open 2023 (left) and ONCOCARE Singapore Junior Open 2022

Malaysian squash player Simarver Singh Bamotra emerged champion at the recent Indian Junior Open 2023 for boys under 13, propelling him to the top of the Asian junior ranking.

Fresh from grueling major tournaments in Chennai, Kolkata, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Birmingham in the last five months, Simarver kept his pace in New Delhi for the Indian junior open from Jan 30 to Feb 3.

The 12-year old displayed a fine performance to defeat Shrrinith Subramanian Arun Subhas, ranked No 1 in India for boys under 13.

The victory propelled him to the No 1 position in the Asian junior ranking for boys under-13 awarded by the Asian Squash Federation (ASF).

“I aim to become the World Junior champion and turn pro,” he told Asia Samachar in a message relayed by his parents while he was taking part in the British Junior Open 2023 in Birmingham from Jan 4-8.

Simarver has set his eyes to participate in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) tournaments once he turns 15.

He finished 8th position in the British event, the de facto world championships for the younger age groups. He lost to second seeded Eyad Walid Youssef Moussa from Eqypt in the quarterfinals.

The British Junior Open is said to be the toughest junior circuit with only top four players from each country selected to compete.

In December 2022, he emerged champion for boys under-13 at the Singapore Junior Open 2022 and also the 14th KL International Junior Open Squash Championships 2022.

In November 2022, he emerged runner up for boys under-13 in the 8th Bengal Eastern Slam and 1st runner up at the PBA 18th Penang (Malaysian) Junior Open 2022.

In September 2022, he emerged 2nd runner up in his category at the HCL Southern Slam in Chennai, India, and 9th position at the 6th CMS Borneo Junior Open in Kuching, Sarawak. All the above events are part of the Asian Junior Super Series (AJSS).

“Working with such a disciplined and determined athlete has been an absolute pleasure, and I am so proud of what we have achieved together,” said his coach Ibrahim Gul.

Simarver Singh Bamotra

