Sardar Sukhdev Singh Madi (1961 – 2023), Sungai Besi

SARDAR SUKHDEV SINGH MADI S/O LALL SINGH MADI
30.6.1961 – 1.3.2023
Village: Madi
Wife: Shinder Kaur
Children:
Parveendev Singh
Manpreet Kaur
Harpreet Kaur
Jasveendev Singh
Saskaar / Cremation: 3.00pm, 3 March 2023 (Friday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Last Respects: 1pm to 3.00 pm at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Akhand Paath: Starting on 3th March 2023 (Friday) at 4pm at Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Besi (Shaapan)
Akhand Paath Da Bhog on 5th March 2023 (Sunday) at 4pm
(Guru Ka Langgar will be served all through)
Hardave Singh Madi (Deba) 019-3325431
| Entry: 2 March 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.
May he rest i peace🙏🙏🙏