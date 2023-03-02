Sardar Sukhdev Singh Madi (1961 – 2023), Sungai Besi

SARDAR SUKHDEV SINGH MADI S/O LALL SINGH MADI

30.6.1961 – 1.3.2023

Village: Madi

Wife: Shinder Kaur

Children:

Parveendev Singh

Manpreet Kaur

Harpreet Kaur

Jasveendev Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 3.00pm, 3 March 2023 (Friday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Last Respects: 1pm to 3.00 pm at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Akhand Paath: Starting on 3th March 2023 (Friday) at 4pm at Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Besi (Shaapan)

Akhand Paath Da Bhog on 5th March 2023 (Sunday) at 4pm

(Guru Ka Langgar will be served all through)

Hardave Singh Madi (Deba) 019-3325431

﻿

| Entry: 2 March 2023 | Source: Family

