Punjab internet suspended as police arrest Amritpal and aides

By Asia Samachar | Panjab |

‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh was on Saturday arrested as police launched a state-wide crackdown on him and his aides, reports Tribune News Service.

Earlier, six of his aides of were reportedly arrested as he evaded the police. Amritpal was intercepted near Mehatpur in Shahkot but he evaded the police, whereas his assocaites were held. According to reports, Amritpal was arrested from Nakodar and was taken to Jalandhar. Police are yet to confirm the arrest, according to the report.

Internet service in the state has reportedly been suspended until Sunday in connection to the crackdown.

