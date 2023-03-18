Sisters and their sixth sense

By Jagdesh Singh | Opinion |

The whistle shrill was sharp enough to be heard from outside of the stadium as I walked briskly to where my car was parked. My youngest daughter was next to me, talking excitedly about the game she just witnessed. It was, after all, her elder sister who just played for her country in a win against the national Mongolian team. My mind was calculating our time of arrival at home for my night work meetings, and paid only half my attention to her jibber jabber. Her mother and her eldest sister were close by behind us, trying to keep up. Unlocking my car automatically with my remote key, I looked behind to see how far they were, and they were nowhere to be seen. My annoyance lasted just for a moment when my cell phone rang.

“Where are you guys? I’m late for meetings”, I asked annoyed.

My wife explains to me that our daughter was looking for us in the stands, she was sure she saw us there during the game cheering for her and the team.

“Can we at least see her for a couple of minutes?”, she asked innocently.

I turned back and we walked back to the entrance of which we came out from, the youngest now puzzled with the U-Turn. When she was in my line of view, the player was in tears, being consoled by her elder sister. I had a big rush of an urge to naturally hug her and console her for whatever reason, confused at the same time on why she was in tears. I thought she played well, and above to my expectations. The harsh rain storm had momentarily flooded the football field midway through the game, disrupting their game but she and her teammates persevered as victors with a 3 goal margin.

Her elder sister was audible as we approached them, “You played so well. I really thought you were so good lah”. My wife then explains that our daughter just felt she didn’t perform as well as we thought she did. Within moments, there were smiles again from the whole family. It dawned on me that all she wanted was the presence of her sisters and her parents, to share the moment with those she was very attached to. Especially her sisters.

The person who decided to heed the call was her eldest sister, their bond enabled their sixth senses to naturally detect when the other was needed for moral support, for care or just for a light moment to navigate their challenges that typical teenagers and young adults go through. The eldest had the maturity to act on what she sensed, and she was spot on. This act made me very proud as their father, and it completely outweighed the fact that my daughters are recognized elite sportswomen in the country.

3 weeks passed, and now the tensions at home were revolving around the eldest sitting for her SPM exams. Her younger sister is now in Cambodia representing flag and country. But the support for the eldest to focus on her studies and revisions were maintained, with social media messages and video calls at odd hours. As parents, we were worried of anything that might throw her concentration off in the last crucial days of the exams. The younger sister persisted in feeding advice to concentrate, to give her lighter moments of laughter through their short messages. Their sixth senses were at work, and acted upon again. This too, made me proud.

As parents, knowing that your children have learned to be close to each other, to be each other’s shoulder to lean on, to be each other’s sparring partner emotionally, and to just be there for each other, is one of the most liberating feelings. It’s like we did something right bringing them up.

Jagdesh Singh, a Kuala Lumpur-based executive with a US multinational company, is a father of three girls who are as opinionated as their mother

* This is the opinion of the writer, organisation or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

