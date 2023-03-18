Nottingham family firm strikes supply deal with supermarket giant Morrisons

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Nottingham-based third-generation family business Nottingham-based DSL Group has agreed a supply deal with UK supermarket giant Morrisons.

In the trading business for more than three decades, the convenience sector is already supplying branded products from companies including iN Tech, RoadPatrol and JCB to over 5,000 stores across the UK.

Already a supplier to major supermarket chains such as Sainsburys and Co-op, it has now launched its ready-to-go promotions and core non-food range within the Morrisons estate, reports The Business Desk.

The report quoted DSL Group director Karanbir Landa as saying: “We have been revolutionising the market for decades and we are all working together to continue to bring surprise and delight, disrupt the promotional space and innovate new ways to inspire consumers to purchase.

“Morrisons can now offer great quality products that meet their loyal customers’ expectations. We know what it takes to create excitement with our extensive research, knowledge and expertise in consumer purchasing behaviour. Our creative promotions and products keep customers coming back.”

Morrisons is the fifth largest supermarket chain in the UK.

DSL offers petrol forecourt, convenience and retail store owners who want strong promotional solutions at point of sale (POS), improved customer experiences with surprise and delight, according to its website.

The company said it offers a wide range of creative, compelling and innovative POS solutions, backed by its professional in-house design and production team and decades of insight into consumer buying behaviour.

DSL provides a full package of in-store marketing materials, including pump crowners, counter display units, free standing display units, shelf display units and price cards.

