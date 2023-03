Sarjit Kaur (1939 – 2023), Taman Ibu Kota, Gombak / Formerly Kuala Lipis, Pahang

SARJIT KAUR D/O JAGINDER SINGH

1.2.1939 – 17-3.2023

Husband: Amrao Singh

Children / Spouses:

Jagdev Singh / Bong How Lian @ Asha Dev

Sukhdev Singh / Malvinder Kaur

Hardev Singh / Sukhdev Kaur

Sachdev Singh / Saranjeet Kaur

Grandchildren: Kelvin Dave Singh, Navin Dave Singh, Natasha Dave Kaur, Preeti Dev Kaur, Keereth Dev Kaur, Trishveena Dev Kaur, Arveena Dev Kaur, Ekamdev Kaur

Funeral Programme (18 March 2023, Saturday)

10.30am – Sukhmani Sahib followed by Kirtan at residence

1.30pm – Ardas at residence

1.45pm – Cortege leaves from residence, 10, Lorong Taman Ibukota, Taman Ibukota, 53100 Kuala Lumpur

Last Respects: 2.30pm – 3.00pm, 18 March 2023 (Saturday) at Shamshaan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Saskaar / Cremation: 3.00pm, 18 March 2023 (Saturday) at Shamshaan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: TBC

Contact:

Jagdev 013-3403021

Sukhdev 013-3403022

Hardev 013-3613988

Sachdev 013-3361013



| Entry: 18 March 2023 | Source: Family

