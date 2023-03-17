Kartar Singh Gill PJK PPN (1954 – 2023), Bandar Puteri, Klang

KARTAR SINGH GILL PJK PPN A/L LATE JAGIR SINGH GILL
25.9.1954 – 17.3.2023
Village: Chur Chak
Wife: Gurmit Kaur Cheema A/P Late Lall Singh Cheema
Children:
Late Jasvinder Singh Gill (Rishi) A/L Late Kartar Singh Gill
Malvinder Singh Gill A/L Late Kartar Singh Gill
Daughters-in-Law:
Kashminder Kaur A/P Late Kaka Singh Basrama
Stephanie Karen Shasheela A/P Nithyanandan Pandiaraj
Grandchildren: Reshvinder Kaur Gill, Ashvinder Kaur Gill
Last Respects: 2pm-3pm, 19 March 2023 (Sunday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 19 March 2023 (Sunday), at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Cremtorium, Kuala Lumpur
Cortège leaves from 82A, Jalan Pending 5, Bandar Puteri 41200 Klang Selangor at 1 pm
Path da Bhog: 26 March 2023 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Klang
Contact: Malvin +60 16-224 7904
| Entry: 17 March 2023 | Source: Family
Kartar known for his hardworking ways n once given any tasks you can b assured it is done, lately not himself losing elder son in mva n loss of appetite,Lost for words since ur video cal last week had a eerie feeling , Gone but forever in our hearts,RIP BRO
Condolences to his family and pray his soul rest with WAHEGURU. Bless all