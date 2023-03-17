Kartar Singh Gill PJK PPN (1954 – 2023), Bandar Puteri, Klang

KARTAR SINGH GILL PJK PPN A/L LATE JAGIR SINGH GILL

25.9.1954 – 17.3.2023

Village: Chur Chak

Wife: Gurmit Kaur Cheema A/P Late Lall Singh Cheema

Children:

Late Jasvinder Singh Gill (Rishi) A/L Late Kartar Singh Gill

Malvinder Singh Gill A/L Late Kartar Singh Gill

Daughters-in-Law:

Kashminder Kaur A/P Late Kaka Singh Basrama

Stephanie Karen Shasheela A/P Nithyanandan Pandiaraj

Grandchildren: Reshvinder Kaur Gill, Ashvinder Kaur Gill

Last Respects: 2pm-3pm, 19 March 2023 (Sunday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 19 March 2023 (Sunday), at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Cremtorium, Kuala Lumpur

Cortège leaves from 82A, Jalan Pending 5, Bandar Puteri 41200 Klang Selangor at 1 pm

Path da Bhog: 26 March 2023 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Klang

Contact: Malvin +60 16-224 7904

﻿

| Entry: 17 March 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.