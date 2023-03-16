Veg Fest Kuala Lumpur is back

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Malaysia | Event: Malaysia VEG FEST – KL Edition 2.0 is back. This event is focused on the vegan/vegetarian/plant-based community. It will be held at the KL Gateway Mall from March 17-19, 2023, between 10am and 9pm.

Some 55 vegan, vegetarian, and plant-based brands are expected to take part. The event aims to showcase vegan/vegetarian/ plant-based products available in Malaysia.

