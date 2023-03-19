Derpaya Singh Phinder (1957 – 2023), Taman Wahyu, Selayang

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Jeha Chiri Likhya Teha Hukam Kamaeh, Ghale Aave Naanka Sada Uthee Yaaye (SGGS, 1239)

DERPAYA SINGH S/O LATE BAKSH SINGH (PHINDER)

16.07.1957 – 19.03.2023

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

Dear Family and Friends,

It is with great sadness we wish to inform that Sardar Derpaya Singh Phinder s/o Baksh Singh (Nerpeh/Rajesh) passed away peacefully on 19 March 2023.

Wife: Jaginder Kaur d/o Late Bachan Singh

Children & Spouses:

Baljit Kaur & Charanjit Singh Kiranjit Kaur & Satvinder Singh Paramjit Kaur & Gurdev Singh

Grandchildren:

Bal Ishajit Kaur Jasreet Kaur Anggad Singh Ikjot Singh Viraaj Singh Shanaya Kaur

Saskaar / Cremation: 10am to 12pm, 20 March 2023 (Monday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Crematorium, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog will be held on 1 April 2023 (Saturday), from 9:30am to 11:30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, Kuala Lumpur.

In Waheguru’s care, you rest above peacefully, in our hearts you rest with so much love, you will be dearly missed by your family, relatives and friends. We love you so much.

Contact:

012-2160950 (Charanjit Singh)

| Entry: 19 March 2023 | Source: Family

