Sarjeet Kaur (1959 – 2023), Indian Settlement Malim Nawar, Perak



WAHEGURU JI KA KHALSA

WAHEGURU JI KI FATEH

It is profound sadness that we, the family of Sardarni Sarjeet Kaur, announce her peaceful passing.

Sardarni Sarjeet Kaur d/o Bahadar Singh

3.9.1959 – 8.4.2023

Indian Settlement Malim Nawar Perak

Leaving behind:

Husband Sdr. Kishmira Singh

Sons :

Suvinder Singh

Harvinder Singh

Narinder Singh

Daughter In Laws & Grandchildren.

Cortege leaves residence : 578c Indian Settlement 31700 Malim Nawar Perak at 12p.m. to Malim Nawar Sikh Crematorium.

Contact:

Kishmira Singh 017-574 6235

Harvin 016-595 5780

Suvin 01128691692

Narin 018-252 5261

Path da Bhog: To be announced

Please treat and accept this as a personal invitation from our family.

| Entry: 8 April 2023 | Source: Family

