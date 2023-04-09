Ranjeet Kaur is a UK-based artist and creator of Sikh Colouring Books. This entry first appeared at her LinkedIn page towards the end of March 2023 when Panjab was gripped with fear and uncertainty with the imposition of various restrictions and the arrests of Sikh activists as the authorities purportedly was searching for young activist Amritpal Singh

Let us be the voice of Punjab. Just for a minute, let’s look at the bigger picture. Our 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, encouraged us to learn about different faiths, beliefs and politics. This is so we can stand against injustice and oppression.



Look, oppression has existed for generations and there have been multiple attempts to eradicate, erase and wipe out the Sikh community from existence, even today. The fight for justice continues.



1984 was a horrific example of how the current situation can get. Think about it, our elder generation is still traumatised by those events that they witnessed. And even today, some of them have remained silent and will continue to remain silent.

So history is yet again repeating itself. Almost 40 years later, Punjab is experiencing a media blackout. Multiple Sikhs are being arrested to unknown locations.



To sum this up, this is another attempt to silence us. For how long should any Sikh knowing this information, remain silent.



Speak up and don’t be silent.

