Malkir Singh (1952 – 2023), Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

MALKIR SINGH A/L FANJA SINGH

5.8.1952 – 8.4.2023

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our father/husband/grandfather Malkir Singh a/l Fanja Singh on 8th April 2023. He was an active and cherished member of the Sikh community and will be remembered for his generosity and charitable work. He will be deeply missed by:-

Wife: Satte Shewaram

Sons:

Kulvinder Singh Dhillon

Karan Singh Dhillon

Daughter-in-law:

Jameet Breyna Dhillon

Grandchildren:

Pia Samaira Kaur Dhillon

Armaann Aarav Singh Dhillon

Sisters:

Dharan Kaur

Puran Kaur

Balwin Kaur

Brothers:

Gurdial Singh

Balbir Singh

Ranjit Singh

and a whole host of in-laws and their spouses, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

The last respects will be held at the Gurdwara Sahib Sentul on 11th April 2023 from 10.00am to 12.30 p.m. Thereafter, the cortège will leave at 1.30pm to Shamshan Bumi at Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur for cremation at 2.30pm.

Akhand Path Aramb will be held from 13th to 15th April 2023 at 1st Floor Darbar, Gurdwara Sahib Sentul followed by Akhand Path da Bhog on 15th April 2023 between 9.30 am to 11.30am at the New Darbar Sahib, Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

For enquiries, please contact:

Balbir Singh – 016 2876814

Gurdial Singh – 017 5227520

Karan Singh – 012 3137751

| Entry: 9 April 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.