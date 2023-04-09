Malkir Singh (1952 – 2023), Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

MALKIR SINGH A/L FANJA SINGH
5.8.1952 – 8.4.2023
Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our father/husband/grandfather Malkir Singh a/l Fanja Singh on 8th April 2023. He was an active and cherished member of the Sikh community and will be remembered for his generosity and charitable work. He will be deeply missed by:-
Wife: Satte Shewaram
Sons:
Kulvinder Singh Dhillon
Karan Singh Dhillon
Daughter-in-law:
Jameet Breyna Dhillon
Grandchildren:
Pia Samaira Kaur Dhillon
Armaann Aarav Singh Dhillon
Sisters:
Dharan Kaur
Puran Kaur
Balwin Kaur
Brothers:
Gurdial Singh
Balbir Singh
Ranjit Singh
and a whole host of in-laws and their spouses, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.
The last respects will be held at the Gurdwara Sahib Sentul on 11th April 2023 from 10.00am to 12.30 p.m. Thereafter, the cortège will leave at 1.30pm to Shamshan Bumi at Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur for cremation at 2.30pm.
Akhand Path Aramb will be held from 13th to 15th April 2023 at 1st Floor Darbar, Gurdwara Sahib Sentul followed by Akhand Path da Bhog on 15th April 2023 between 9.30 am to 11.30am at the New Darbar Sahib, Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur
For enquiries, please contact:
Balbir Singh – 016 2876814
Gurdial Singh – 017 5227520
Karan Singh – 012 3137751
Entry: 9 April 2023 | Source: Family
