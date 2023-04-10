Vaisakhi: Blood donation drives at Kota Kinabalu, Seremban; free medical screening at Penang gurdwara

Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu in a 2022 photo – Photo: Elvis Loong

A number of gurdwaras are holding blood donation drives as the Sikh community celebrates Vaisakhi, the commemoration of the establishment of the Khalsa.

Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu will hold its donation drive in collaboration with the Hospital Queen Elizabeth II blood bank on April 15, from 9am to 2pm, at the gurdwara’s Punjabi Education classrooms.

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban is organising a similar campaign in collaboration with the Hospital Tuanku Jaafar on April 14, from 8.30am to 12.30pm, also at the Punjabi Education Centre (PEC) room.

Meanwhile, United Sikhs is organising a free medical screening camp at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang in Georgetown, Penang on April 29, from 10am to 3pm. They will screen, among others, for glucose, cholesterol, dental, eye, bone and cardiac. (Contact: 012-6690312).

