Jangir Singh Gill (1926 – 2023), Nilai-Seremban Bus Inspector

As His Decree is issued, so is His command obeyed. Those who are sent, come, O Nanak; when they are called back, they depart and go

JANGIR SINGH GILL

14.4.1926 – 10.4.2023

Village: Mehna

All relatives and friends.

Cortege leaves residence No. 140, Jalan Laman Azalea 2/3, Taman Laman Azalea, Nilai, 71800 Negeri Sembilan at 2pm, 11 April 2023 (Tuesday)

Cremation will be held at 4pm, 11 April 2023 (Tuesday) at the at Hindu Crematorium, 15, Jalan Bijih Timah 4, Taman Templer, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan

For more details, contact:

Ravindar Singh 019 457 6363

Dalbir Singh 012 222 2112

| Entry: 11 April 2023 | Source: Family

