Harthial Kaur d/o Late Toki Nagindar Singh Cheema (1947 – 2023), Petaling Jaya

HARTHIAL KAUR D/O LATE TOKI NAGINDAR SINGH CHEEMA

28.10.1947 – 9.4.2023

Village: Wehniwal

Leaving behind beloved

Husband: Kaka Singh Gill (ex-Telekom Malaysia)

Children, Grandchildren, Son-in-Law, Family & Friends

Last respect at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium) Kuala Lumpur on 12 April 2023 (Wednesday) from 11.00am to 12.30pm followed by funeral at the same venue between 12.30pm to 1.00pm

Path da Bhog will be held on 24 April 2023 (Monday), from 10.00am to 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact:

Baljit 012 643 4538

Rajinder 017 230 6743

| Entry: 11 April 2023 | Source: Family

