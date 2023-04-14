Karam Singh (1938 – 2023), Melawati, Kuala Lumpur

KARAM SINGH A/L PHAGUR SINGH

12.4.1938 – 14.4.2023

It is with profound sadness that we, the family of Karam Singh announce his peaceful passing.

Wife: Jit Kaur

Children:

Dalbir Kaur (Ipoh)

Rabinder Kaur (Kampung pandan)

Satwant Singh (Melawati)

Cortege leaves home at 2pm, 14 April 2023 (Friday) and saskaar (cremation) is at Jalan Kuari Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur at 3pm

Contact:

Satwant Singh 016 272 4345

Rabinder Kaur 012 300 5245

| Entry: 14 April 2023 | Source: Family

