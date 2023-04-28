Singapore Sikhs are pioneers in spreading message of Guru Nanak

By Tarlochan Singh | Letter to The Editor |

I have just now read your story on appointment of Dr. Jasjit Singh as first visiting Professor for Sikh study chair at the National University of Singapore. I agree with you that this is the major milestone towards Sikh studies initiated by Central Sikh Gurdwara Board Singapore. Dr. Jasjit Singh is a well known Sikh scholar in U.K. who has earned his name in the University Leeds.

The Singapore Sikhs are pioneers in the field of spreading message of Guru Nanak and have always unitedly took new initiatives.

I visited Singapore in 1982 when people all over the world were showing interest to get Kirtan cassettes which were first produced in Singapore. I am also aware that it was in Singapore that modern technology was used to teach Punjabi to the students. This was a great help to the Sikh youth all over the world.

In spite of a meager population, there are Sikh Members of Parliament, Sikh Ambassadors, a Sikh chief Justice and S. Kartar Singh Thakral was declared man of the year. It was again a Singapore Sikh Amardeep Singh Rangher who had made 23 episodes on the travels of Guru Nanak which is now an asset of the community.

I may not be wrong to comment that Sikhs in eastern countries — Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia — are involved in promoting Sikhism and are not indulging to waste time in uncalled for agitations. Australia and New Zealand are source of positive news for the community.

I thank Asia Samachar for always circulating motivational news.

(Tarlochan Singh, Ex-M.P, Former Chairman of National Commission Minorities)

RELATED STORY:

Jasjit Singh appointed inaugural visiting chair of Singapore Sikh studies (Asia Samachar, 22 April 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.