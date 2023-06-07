Sant Kaur (1944 – 2023), Taman Medan, Petaling Jaya

SANT KAUR A/P KAPPOOR SINGH

(13.3.1944 – 7.6.2023)

Husband: Late Herjant Singh Thakarwal, Ludhiana

Passed away peacefully on 7th June 2023

Sukhmani Sahib Path will be held at residence No. 210, Block O, Jalan PJS 5/18, Taman Desaria, 46000 Petaling Jaya on 8 June 2023 (Thursday)

Hearse leaves residence at 2pm.

Saskaar/Cremation: 3pm, 8 June 2023 (Thursday), at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium). Address: 294 & 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur

Contact :

Kisminder (son) +6012 376 2663

| Entry: 7 June 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here