In Loving Memory: Sardar Sathwan Singh Ji (Veipui) (1940 – 2022)

ਅਬ ਕੀ ਬਾਰ ਬਖਸਿ ਬੰਦੇ ਕਉ ਬਹੁਰਿ ਨ ਭਉਜਲਿ ਫੇਰਾ ॥੩॥੭॥

O Lord, please forgive Your slave now, in this life, so that he may not have to return again to this terrifying world-ocean. ||3||7|| (SGGS, 1104)

In loving memory of our beloved husband / father / grandfather

FIRST BARSI

Sardar Sathwan Singh Ji (Veipui)

24.9.1940 to 17.7.2022

Wife: Mata Nant Kaur ji (Batu Pahat)

1st Barsi Program: 18 June 2023 (Sunday), from 9.30am to 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

Contact Person :

Amarjeet Singh (+6019 2228287) Baljeet Singh (+6019 214 3389) Sukhvindar Singh (+60125936616)

| Entry: 7 June 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here