Satbant Kaur (1934 – 2023), Formerly from Kuala Kangsar

SATBANT KAUR D/O LATE S. ROOR SINGH

17.5.1934 – 1.6.2023

Village: Sadarpur; District: Jalandhar, Punjab

Husband: Late Sardar Naranjan Singh

(Ex-teacher from Kuala Kangsar)

She will be fondly remembered, cherished and greatly missed by family, relatives and friends near and far.

Children & Spouses:

Harginder Singh & Sethvinder Kaur Manvinder Singh & Kiranjeet Kaur

Grandchildren:

Narvinderjeet Singh Jaydave Singh

Path da Bhog: 11 June 2023 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Gunong Rapat, Ipoh, Perak.

Contact:

Manvinder 016-5533114 Harginder 016-2266765

| Entry: 6 June 2023 | Source: Family

