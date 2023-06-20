Dilbag Singh s/o Sadhu Singh (PPN) (1937 -2023)

ਜੋ ਆਇਆ ਸੋ ਸਭੁ ਕੋ ਜਾਸੀ ਉਬਰੇ ਗੁਰ ਵੀਚਾਰੇ।

All those who came into the world shall depart. Only those who contemplate the Guru shall be saved (246)

Sehaj Path da Bhog:

2 July 2023 (Sunday), from 5pm to 7pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

In loving memory of

DILBAG SINGH S/O SADHU SINGH (PPN)

(May 5, 1937 – June 18, 2023)

Leaving behind

Wife: Parminder Kaur d/o Bishan Singh

Children / Spouses (Grandchildren):

Manvir Kaur

Dilvir Singh / Jasbir Kaur (UK)

(Meera Sophia Kaur, Aman Dev Singh)

Ninderpal Kaur / Surinderpal Singh (UK)

(Harvir Singh, Anmol Kaur, Amrit Kaur)

Manpal Kaur

Ravinder Kaur / Kulbir Singh (US)

(Kulnoor Kaur, Khushvir Singh)

Devpal Singh / Anita Kaur

(Bhaavleen Kaur)

Entry: 20 June 2023

