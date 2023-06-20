In Loving Memory: Sardul Singh Gill (1955 – 2022), Shah Alam, Selangor

1st Barsi (Mithi Yaad) Prayers Of
LATE SARDAR SARDUL SINGH GILL S/O LATE SARDAR NARANJAN SINGH GILL
30.12.1955 – 14.7.2022
Village: Kaleke; Moga, Punjab
Based in Seksyen 24, Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia
Leaving Behind
Wife: Sarjit Kaur d/o Late Najar Singh Thind (Banir, Tapah, Perak)
Brothers, Nephews, Nieces, And a Host Of Relatives and Friends.
Deeply Loved and Forever Cherished In Our Hearts.
Please join us for the Jodh Mela and Sehaj Path Da Bhog
25 Jun 2023 (Sunday), from 9:30am to 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam
Kindly treat this as a personal invitation.
For further details, please contact
Sarjit Kaur (017 652 1615)
