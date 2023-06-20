In Loving Memory: Sardul Singh Gill (1955 – 2022), Shah Alam, Selangor

By -
0
12

1st Barsi (Mithi Yaad) Prayers Of

LATE SARDAR SARDUL SINGH GILL S/O LATE SARDAR NARANJAN SINGH GILL

30.12.1955 – 14.7.2022

Village: Kaleke; Moga, Punjab

Based in Seksyen 24, Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia

Leaving Behind

Wife: Sarjit Kaur d/o Late Najar Singh Thind (Banir, Tapah, Perak)

Brothers, Nephews, Nieces, And a Host Of Relatives and Friends.

Deeply Loved and Forever Cherished In Our Hearts.

Please join us for the Jodh Mela and Sehaj Path Da Bhog

25 Jun 2023 (Sunday), from 9:30am to 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation.

For further details, please contact
Sarjit Kaur (017 652 1615)

In Loving Memory of My Dear Husband

It’s hard to believe, you’re no longer here.
Words cannot describe how this makes me feel…
You’ve passed on to the other side,
though I wish you could still be here with me…
You were a remarkable man ~
Dependable, loving and caring…
You were the centre of my world.
You were one in a million to me…
You made me laugh, you made me smile ~
You were my companion and dear friend…
You were a wonderful husband from beginning to end.
Forever will you live on, in my heart and mind.
Forever will you live in my thoughts and never die.
With love always, I remember you,
With fond memories, O think of you…
I’m grateful for the times we had together ~
I’ll cherish my memories of you forever.

| Entry: 20 June 2023 | Source: Family

