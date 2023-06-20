In Loving Memory: Sardul Singh Gill (1955 – 2022), Shah Alam, Selangor

In Loving Memory of My Dear Husband



It’s hard to believe, you’re no longer here.

Words cannot describe how this makes me feel…

You’ve passed on to the other side,

though I wish you could still be here with me…

You were a remarkable man ~

Dependable, loving and caring…

You were the centre of my world.

You were one in a million to me…

You made me laugh, you made me smile ~

You were my companion and dear friend…

You were a wonderful husband from beginning to end.

Forever will you live on, in my heart and mind.

Forever will you live in my thoughts and never die.

With love always, I remember you,

With fond memories, O think of you…

I’m grateful for the times we had together ~

I’ll cherish my memories of you forever.