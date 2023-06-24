They helped us bring the youth back to the gurdwara

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The team at the Kajang gurdwara is looking forward to welcoming UK-based Nirvair Khalsa Jatha (NKJ) back for a programme tomorrow (Sunday, July 25, 110am to 1pm).

The last time Harvinder Singh and the jatha conducted kirtan and katha programmes at the Gurdwara Sahib Kajang (GSK), they managed to pull in the crowd, both young and old. That was November 2022 when GSK celebrated the 100th anniversary of the gurdwara. Click here.

The Sanggat appreciated NKJ’s programme the last time, said GSK management committee president Ranjit Singh. Their presence attracted many members of the Sanggat who had were not regulars at the gurdwara. They also managed to bring the youth to the gurdwara.

“Many of the Sanggat members, including the youth, have kept coming back since,” he told Asia Samachar.

