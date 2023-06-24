Jasbir Kaur (1959 – 2023), Johor Bahru

Ghaley Aave Nanka Sade UtThee Jaye
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
JASBIR KAUR
Age: 63
28 August 1959 – 22 June 2023
Father: Late Amar Singh
Mother: Late Sarjit Kaur
Husband: Gurdev Singh (Vain Poin)
Deeply missed & fondly remembered by:
Children / Spouse:
Harmeet Kaur Bhatti
Jaskiret Singh Bbhatti
Thejvir Singh Bhattii / Avneet Kaur Pannu
Sibling / Spouse:
Late Swarn Singh Sidhu / Gurmeet Kaur
Late Dr. Sarban Singh Sidhu / Swinder Kaur
Shindo Kaur / Late Hardial Singh Bhal
Sukhmani Sahib prayers will commence at 1pm on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 at the residence No. 7, Jalan Kuel, Johor Bahru.
The Cortege will leave residence to Hindu Crematorium Jalan Kebun Teh, Johor Bahru at 2.45pm.
Cremation will commence at 3.30pm, followed by Kirtan Sohila at 3.45pm. At 4.30pm Alahnia Path will commence at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru. Langgar will be served.
Akhand Path at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru starts on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 at 10am. Path Da Phog on Friday, 30 June 2023 from 9 to 11am.
Please treat this as a personal invitation
Contact:
Gurdev Singh Bhatti 012 777 4833
Jaskiret Singh Bbhatti 012 514 7500
| Entry: 24 June 2023 | Source: Family
