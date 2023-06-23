Sikhs in Academia launched

By Sikhs In Academia | Britain |

The “Sikhs in Academia” was launched on June 10, 2023 at the University of Warwick (UK).

This noble endeavor was established to unite, and be the voice of, Sikh academics, researchers and students spanning the entirety of the nation. Esteemed experts from various universities graced the occasion, delivering insightful speeches on the topics of Sikh representation, networking, and beyond.

The day commenced with a student-led Ardaas invoking divine blessings upon the auspicious inauguration of “Sikhs in Academia”.

As the keynote speaker, Dr. Sujinder Singh Sangha shared reflections and insights drawn from his personal academic career. In attendance at the launch were representatives from other prominent Sikh organisations, namely, Sikhs in Law and the Sikh Doctors and Dentists Association. They spoke about the importance of professional Sikh networks, and how these networks can propel Sikhs to greater heights within their respective fields.

Dr. Opinderjit Kaur Takhar, through her affiliation with ‘The Centre for Sikh and Panjabi Studies,’ highlighted the importance of actively engaging in critical matters to help raise Sikh perspectives in decision-making processes, at Government level. The event also featured Dr. Jaswinder Kaur, who spoke about empowering Sikh women in academia and disabling the unique challenges faced by ethnic minority women.

The launch event proved to be a resounding success, sparking meaningful discussions as well as fostering an inclusive and supportive academic community. With remarkable clarity and conviction, agenda-setting breakout sessions during the launch event reiterated the compelling need for an organisation such as Sikhs in Academia – to stand as a cohesive entity, amplifying the voices of all Sikhs in every facet of Higher Education.

The formation of Sikhs in Academia has resonated globally, gathering tremendous strength and widespread support. Through resolute unity, they strive to provide opportunities for collaboration, mentorship, and advancement for all Sikhs.

RELATED STORY:

(Asia Samachar, x April 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here