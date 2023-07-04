Sarjit Kaur (1949 – 2023), Sg. Besi

MATA SARJIT KAUR A/P PRETHAM SINGH (Pindh Terdeh)

22.5.1949 –4.7.2023

Husband: Late Sardar Joginder Singh (ex-Telekoms) Sidhu

She cherished the precious moments spent with her family, leaving behind a lasting impact. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her memory will forever remain in our hearts.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 4th July 2023

Loving Children and Spouses :

Jasvinder Kaur & Manjit Singh

Jasmit Kaur & Daljit Singh

Jasbir Kaur

Jeswant Kaur

Jaspal Singh

Surinder Kaur

Pushpinder kaur

Deeply missed & lovingly remembered by her grandchildrens, Bhalraj Singh & Gurbanijit Kaur and great grandchildren as well as brothers, sisters, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncles & aunties, friends and relatives.

Cortège leaves residence: No 25 Jalan Permata, Batu 3 1/2, off Jalan Sungai Besi, 57100 Kuala Lumpur, at 11:15am on 5 July 2023 (Wednesday)

Saskaar / Cremation: 12:00pm, 5 July 2023 (Wednesday) at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: 16 July 2023 (Sunday), from 6am tp 12.30pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Besi Shapha, Kuala Lumpur

Programme:

6.00am to 7.30am

Asa Di Waar (Cha Parothe)

10.00am to 12.30pm

Paath Da Bhog and Anteem Ardaas

Contact :

Manjit Singh 010 222 8568

Sakdave Singh (Bilu) 010 234 0830

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 4 July 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here