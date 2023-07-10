Raj Deep Kaur (2001 – 2023), Setapak

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Jaehaa Cheeree Likhiaa Thaehaa Hukam Kamaahi ||

Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)

RAJ DEEP KAUR

(2001 – 2023)

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Beloved Daughter Raj Deep Kaur d/o Charan Jeet Singh & Kulwinder Kaur on 9th July 2023.

For those who wish to pay their final respects, the funeral details are as follows:

Date: 11 July 2023 (Tuesday)

Venue: Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Timing: 10.00 am to 11.45 am, Saskaar at 12.00 noon.

For any inquiries, please contact

Charan Jeet Singh at 016 926 2144

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 10 July 2023 | Source: Family

