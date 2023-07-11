Cricket: Netherlands’ Vikramjit Singh in World Cup Qualifier Team

By Prabhjot Singh | Sports |

After unbeaten Sri Lanka and the Netherlands qualified for the ICC World Cup Cricket Tournament 2023, an 11-member team from among the players who participated in the World Cup Qualifying tournament has been chosen. There are three players from each of Sri Lanka and the Netherlands who have been selected in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Team of the Tournament.

Champions Sri Lanka see bowling duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana make the cut alongside opener Pathum Nissanka, while fellow qualifiers Netherlands are represented by all-rounders Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede along with captain Scott Edwards.

Vikramjit Singh (326 runs at 40.75 and six wickets) is incidentally only Sikh player in the team.

Hosts Zimbabwe also have three selections, including Player of the Tournament Sean Williams, while Scotland contribute the remaining two.

