Pritam Kaur d/o Amar Singh (1946 – 2023), Muar

PRITAM KAUR D/O AMAR SINGH
12.5.1946 – 8.7.2023
Daughter / Son in law
Gurdev Kaur / Navin Sharma (Singapore)
Grand daughters
Brienda and Hariena
Brothers / Sister in law
Late Pritam Singh (India)
Amrik Singh (Chief Inspector (R) Port Dickson) / Sarjit Kaur
Late Balbir Singh Sharma (Police Makamah KL) / Lakshmi Balbir Sharma (Ex RMAF)
Late Manjit Singh
Late Sukhbir Singh
Sisters / Brothers in law
Amrik Kaur
Late Jasbir Kaur (India) / Late Amar Chand Sharma
Prem Kaur (Ret teacher SK La Salle – Ipoh) / Terlok Chand Sharma (Ex lecturer Maktab Perguruan Kinta – Ipoh)
Late Inderjit Kaur
Deeply missed by Nephews and Nieces.
Path da Bhog: 22 July 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Muar
| Entry: 11 July 2023 | Source: Family
