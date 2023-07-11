Pritam Kaur d/o Amar Singh (1946 – 2023), Muar

PRITAM KAUR D/O AMAR SINGH

12.5.1946 – 8.7.2023

Daughter / Son in law

Gurdev Kaur / Navin Sharma (Singapore)

Grand daughters

Brienda and Hariena

Brothers / Sister in law

Late Pritam Singh (India)

Amrik Singh (Chief Inspector (R) Port Dickson) / Sarjit Kaur

Late Balbir Singh Sharma (Police Makamah KL) / Lakshmi Balbir Sharma (Ex RMAF)

Late Manjit Singh

Late Sukhbir Singh

Sisters / Brothers in law

Amrik Kaur

Late Jasbir Kaur (India) / Late Amar Chand Sharma

Prem Kaur (Ret teacher SK La Salle – Ipoh) / Terlok Chand Sharma (Ex lecturer Maktab Perguruan Kinta – Ipoh)

Late Inderjit Kaur

Deeply missed by Nephews and Nieces.

Path da Bhog: 22 July 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Muar

