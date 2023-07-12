In Loving Memory: Ishvinder Singh Brahm (Ishy)

In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Son

ISHVINDER SINGH BRAHM (ISHY)

1st Year Mithi Yaad

Our family humbly invites you to join us in prayers and to remember Ishvinder Singh Brahm (Ishy) for all he was.

Akhand Path: 4th to 6th of August 2023 at Gurdwara Sahib Shah Alam

Program details.

4th August 2023 (Friday)

Commence of Akhand Path at 9: 00am

6th August 2023 (Sunday)

Akhand Path da Bhog will be at 9am.

Diwan and Kirtan start at 10am

followed by Ardass and Guru ka langgar.

Contact:

Prrit – 013 323 5704

Amardeep – 016 657 8595

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 12 July 2023 | Source: Family

