Chanan Singh Randhawa (1937 – 2023), Kulim

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Jaehaa Cheeree Likhiaa Thaehaa Hukam Kamaahi || Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)

SDR CHANAN SINGH RANDHAWA S/O LATE SDR BAHADUR SINGH

(14.4.1937 – 11.7.2023)

Wife: Sdrni Sarjit Kaur d/o Late Sdr Keher Singh

Passed away peacefully on 11th July 2023

Children/ Spouse

1) Manjit Singh / Paramjeet Kaur

2) Balbir Kaur / Arjan Singh

3) Daljit Singh / Randhir Kaur

4) Harbans Kaur

5) Dharminder Singh

6) Jagjit Singh / Anna

Deeply missed by brothers, sister in laws, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren & great grandchildren.

Sehaj Path da Bhog:

Date: 22 July 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 9am to 12pm

Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Kulim.

For further information, please contact:

Daljit Singh – 012 455 6784

Dharminder Singh – 016 463 8801

Arvin Singh – 017 705 5581

| Entry: 13 July 2023 | Source: Family

