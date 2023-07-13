Balbeer Kaur d/o Pooran Singh Bhathal (1958 – 2023), Rawang

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Jaehaa Cheeree Likhiaa Thaehaa Hukam Kamaahi ||

Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)

BALBEER KAUR D/O LATE POORAN SINGH (BHATHAL)

19.6.1958 – 13.7.2023

Village: Bhathal

Husband: Late Dr Gurmit Singh Dhillon (Ex-Pengarah Kesihatan Negeri Melaka, Klinik Ng & Singh Rawang)

Son: Gurdit Singh Dhillon

Saskaar / Cremation: 9am onwards, 14 July 2023 (Friday) at Bliss Gardens Memorial Park Setia Alam

Funeral will be held thereafter at the same place on 14 July 2023 (Friday) at 2pm.

Contact:

Melvin 016 619 2342

Harry 016 665 8284

Lynda 012 318 3210

In our hearts, she remains an adored wife, mother, and cherished aunt, spreading love throughout our family. We find solace knowing that you have always watched over us. Your presence is deeply missed, and our love for you endures forever.

| Entry: 13 July 2023 | Source: Family

