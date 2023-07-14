Jasbir Kaur Sidhu (1948 – 2023), Ipoh

MRS JASBIR KAUR SIDHU

21.03.1948 – 13.07.2023

Jasbir Kaur Sidhu w/o Sulwant Singh Bhullar (Baba Bakala), and daughter of late Kartar Singh Lalpur and Madam Bhajan Kaur (Bidor); Passed away peacefully on Thursday.

She will be fondly remembered for the lives she has touched with her love. Her presence is deeply missed and our love for her lasts forever.

Husband: Sulwant Singh Bhullar (Baba Bakala)

Children/Spouses:

Jeggy & Karam

Jagdeep & Rohit

Jagvinder & Gita

Aman & Selly

Grandchildren:

Shreen, Harkirath, Prarthna, Harvishal, Manoj, Jesreen, Gurleen & Ashreen

Also deeply missed and remembered by her brothers, sisters, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncles & aunties, friends and relatives.

Those who wish to convey their sympathies to the family may visit from 15 July 2023, Saturday, (evening onwards) at No 1, Persiaran Cempaka sari 46, Taman Cempaka, Ipoh.

Funeral, will be held at 2pm, 16 July 2023 (Sunday) at Nirvana Memorial Park in Tanjung Rambutan, Chemor.

Path da Bhog: 23rd July 2023 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at the Gurdwara Sahib Greentown Ashby Road, Ipoh, followed by Guru ka langgar.

Contact:

Tito (+6012 510 0900)

Aman (+6012 527 7722)

Sulwant (+6012 525 6464)

We, the family of Jasbir Kaur Sidhu, whole heartedly appreciate the support and gratitude shown to us at this difficult time. She was a wonderful and caring soul; she will definitely be missed by all family members and friends.

| Entry: 14 July 2023 | Source: Family

