There is no second coming

Reincarnation in spirituality of Guru Nanak is the spiritual death humans face every moment here and now and that is the cause of human suffering. HARBANS SINGH KANDOLA explains.

In the text of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ( SGGS) language, beliefs, phrases, metaphors and traditions of the time have been used extensively, including the words reincarnation, 8.4 million lives and DHARAM RAI. When speaking to a farmer Guru Nanak used the language of farmers. When in discussion with Pandit, Yogi or Kadi he used their spiritual language of the time. It was easy for the people to relate and understand the spiritual message. It is extremely important to note here that GURU gave his own definition and meaning of the language and words he used. For example, when speaking to Pandit, Guru says:

ਗੁਰੁ ਤੀਰਥੁ ਗੁਰੁ ਪਾਰਜਾਤੁ ਗੁਰੁ ਮਨਸਾ ਪੂਰਣਹਾਰੁ ॥

Gur Teerath Gur Parjat, Gur Mansa Pooran Haar (SGGS, 52)

PARJAT in Vedic spirituality is one of the fourteen spiritual jewels. This is a tree in mythical heavens that fulfils worldly desire of devotees when worshiped. The Parjat tree is worshiped even today for worldly comforts.

Here is the Gurbani meaning of Parjat. GURU says Gur Parjat meaning the SHABAD, BANI, the spirit of spiritual enlightenment is my definition of Parjat. This Parjat, the divine wisdom, transforms my thought process, makes me SACHIARA, a good human being. As I said it is a serious mistake to take Vedic meaning of Parjat to be spirituality of Guru Nanak.

Reincarnation in Vedic spirituality is the belief that in our body there is an individualized entity called soul. After death the soul is taken to the court of DHARAM RAI for judgement. Two workers of the judge Dharam Rai, CHITAR and GUPT, present the account of all deeds and actions of the soul in the past life. Based on the deeds, the soul is given a place in heaven for good deeds. The one with worst deeds is thrown in hell forever. The one in the middle is sent back to face the cycle of 8.4 million births and deaths.

Spirituality of Guru Nanak completely rejects the concept of reincarnation.

ਕਬੀਰ ਮਾਨਸ ਜਨਮੁ ਦੁਲੰਭੁ ਹੈ ਹੋਇ ਨ ਬਾਰੈ ਬਾਰ ॥

ਜਿਉ ਬਨ ਫਲ ਪਾਕੇ ਭੁਇ ਗਿਰਹਿ ਬਹੁਰਿ ਨ ਲਾਗਹਿ ਡਾਰ ॥੩੦॥

Kabir Manas Janam Dulambh Hai Hoe Na Barai Baar.

Jio Phal Pako Bhoe Girai Bahoor Na Lagai Daar (SGGS, 1366)

KABIR JI is saying that this life is a precious gift of GOD because it does not happen again. It happens only once. He metaphorically explains that as the ripe fruit falls to the ground, it cannot be attached back to the branch.

Guru Nanak on page 1159 of SGGS says ਇਹੀ ਤੇਰਾ ਅਉਸਰੁ ਇਹ ਤੇਰੀ ਬਾਰ Ehee Tera Ousar Eh Teree Baar meaning the present life is the only chance you have, there is no second coming. ਘਟ ਭੀਤਰਿ ਤੂ ਦੇਖੁ ਬਿਚਾਰਿ Ghat Bheetar Tu Dekh Vichar, meaning contemplate on the wisdom of the GURU and you will find that this is the only life you have. This is a complete rejection of the concept of reincarnation. Guru even says ਆਵਾ ਗਉਣੁ ਬਜਾਰੀਆ ਬਾਜਾਰੁ ਜਿਨੀ ਰਚਾਇਆ Awagaun Bajaria Bajaar Jini Rachaya (SGGS, 1290) meaning the priestly class had used this concept as trade to make money from ignorant congregations.

Let us now examine the meaning and definition of reincarnation in the spirituality of Guru Nanak. And how one can find salvation out of this.

Kabir says:

ਪਰ ਧਨ ਪਰ ਤਨ ਪਰ ਤੀ ਨਿੰਦਾ ਪਰ ਅਪਬਾਦੁ ਨ ਛੂਟੈ ॥ ਆਵਾ ਗਵਨੁ ਹੋਤੁ ਹੈ ਫੁਨਿ ਫੁਨਿ ਇਹੁ ਪਰਸੰਗੁ ਨ ਤੂਟੈ ॥੨॥

Par Dhan Par Tan Par Kee Ninda Par Apwadh Na Chhootai.

Awagawan Hot Hai Phoon Phoon Eh Parsang Na Tootai (SGGS, 971)

Kabir here says that craving for more worldly forms, cheating others of their wealth, belongings, immoral thoughts, judging others to be less, hatred and discrimination with others is the reincarnation of life here and now. These cycle of evil thoughts in our consciousness, the cycle of conscious death every moment, is the real incarnation here and now. He says this cycle of conscious death seems never ending.

GURU NANAK on page 1127 of SGGS says:

ਭਰਮੁ ਭੇਦੁ ਭਉ ਕਬਹੁ ਨ ਛੂਟਸਿ ਆਵਤ ਜਾਤ ਨ ਜਾਨੀ ॥

Bharam Bhed Bhau Kabhoo Na Chhootas, Awat Jaat Na Janee

meaning separation from the divine within, living life without purpose, continuous fear, this cycle of spiritual death (reincarnation here and now) never ends.

ਬਿਨੁ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮ ਕੋ ਮੁਕਤਿ ਨ ਪਾਵਸਿ ਡੂਬਿ ਮੁਏ ਬਿਨੁ ਪਾਨੀ ॥੨॥

Bin Har Naam Ko Mukat Na Pawas Doob Mooe Bin Pan

meaning without contemplation, meditation and living the wisdom, and blessing of spiritual enlightenment of the GURU, one cannot rise above the attachment to worldly forms and find salvation from the cycle of spiritual death.

GURU ARJUN JI on page 502 of SGGS says ਕਾਮ ਕ੍ਰੋਧ ਲੋਭ ਮੋਹ ਮੂਠੇ ਸਦਾ ਆਵਾ ਗਵਣ Kaam Krod Lobh Moh Moothe Sda Awagawan, meaning those who are engulfed in sexual lust, anger and greed die spiritual death every day. This is their reincarnation here and now. ਪ੍ਰਭ ਪ੍ਰੇਮ ਭਗਤਿ ਗੁਪਾਲ ਸਿਮਰਣ ਮਿਟਤ ਜੋਨੀ ਭਵਣ ॥੩॥ Prabh Prem Bhagat Gopal Simran Mitat Jonee Bhawan. GURU then guides us on the way out of this cycle. It is through contemplation, understanding, internalizing the divine wisdom and becoming the godly virtues that we become free of the cycle of spiritual death, the Awagawan.

CONCLUSION

It is very clear that Gurbani completely rejects the concept of reincarnation. Reincarnation in spirituality of Guru Nanak is the spiritual death humans face every moment here and now and that is the cause of human suffering. GURU shows us the spiritual pathway out of this life dilemma.

I was speaking to a couple of friends and we agreed that over ninety five percent of Sikhs believe in the concept of Awagawan because this what the SANGAT hears in the Gurdwaras and Sikhs institutions. When a family member passes away, Akhand Path is performed for the departed soul for a place in the heavens. A set of bedding is donated in the Gurdwara for departed soul’s journey to Dharam Rai. So many rituals are performed for the benefit of the soul. So many baseless stories about pure souls in the heavens.

As a community, I say we have failed to educate ourselves what is Awagawan in spirituality of Guru Nanak. Our focus should be on spiritual death here and now and to find salvation out of this cycle. Our focus is on outer purposes, those have nothing to do with spiritual awakening.

Harbans Singh Kandola. Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, he read Ph.D. in Agriculture from Punjab Agriculture University in 1972. He moved to Canada in 1973 and retired as senior bank manager in 2005. He reads Gurbani passionately to understand its spiritual message and how it matters in his daily life. He read Prof Sahib Singh’s ‘Sri Guru Granth Sahib Darpan’ (SGGS translation) in five years, with complete notes. In the past two decades, Harbans has engaged in Gurbani discussion in radio and television programmes, as well as newspapers and the Sikh Bulletin. He believes that we now have literature with the true and real message of Gurbani which has to be presented to Sikhs and non-Sikhs. This article is from his unpublished book ‘Renaissance of Sikhi’.

