Arship Singh double delight at junior badminton championship

Arshdip Singh of SMK Sri Andalas (right) with Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Berhad branch manager Chua Hwa Soon in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. – Pic credit AJBC

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Arshdip Singh from SMK Sri Andalas in Klang was in his best elements when he took part in the qualifying round one of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC).

He won both the boys’ Under-15 singles and doubles titles, improving on his performance last year when he won the Terengganu leg Under-15 singles title but lost in the doubles final.

“I am happy to win both titles, making up for last year’s disappointment in Terengganu. I worked harder this year on my game to prepare for the event,” he told NST.

The tournament is supported by the Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM). The grand finals will be held at Juara Stadium, Bukit Kiara on Nov 16-19.

