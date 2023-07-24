Harbans Kaur (Banko) (1962 – 2023)

HARBANS KAUR (BANKO)

d/o Late Bachan Singh (Johor Baru)

w/o Satwant Singh (Taman Bukit Maluri)

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Harbans Kaur (Banko) on 19th July 2023.

Fondly remembered and dearly missed by family, a host of relatives & friends near and dear.

Sehaj Paath Da Bhog

Saturday, 29th July 2023

9:30am – 12:00 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur

Contact details:

Satwant Singh (husband): 014 – 339 7856

Sukhdarshan Singh (brother): 016 – 282 9460

| Entry: 24 July 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here