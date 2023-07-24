Subang Sikhs honour fathers

Rajwant Kaur, an active volunteer at Gurdwara Sahib Subang, presenting a gift to Pyara Singh, one of the senior Sikh residents in Subang at a Father’s Day celebration on July 7, 2023 – Photo: GSS

Rajwant Kaur, an active volunteer at Gurdwara Sahib Subang (GSS), is seen in the photo above presenting a gift to Pyara Singh, one of the senior Sikh residents in Subang.

The Sanggat of GSS held their annual Father’s Day celebration recently with kirtan from the Rababi Kirtankari duo of Bhai Yodhbir Singh and Bhai Harmandeep Singh from Amritsar on July 7.

The centrestage at the festivities was when elders were honoured with a gift each of a colourful turban before the feasting began.

Father’s Day celebration at Gurdwara Sahib Subang on July 7, 2023 – Photo: GSS

