Ex-lawyer pleads guilty after misappropriating nearly S$480k of clients’ money – ST

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

A senior lawyer, who was called to the Singapore bar in 1981, misappropriated nearly S$480,000 three clients had entrusted to him.

Gurdaib Singh Pala Singh, who used to be a lawyer at Gurdaib Cheong & Partners (GCP), committed the offences between 2011 and 2016, reported the Straits Times.

Even though he was struck off the rolls in 2018, he continued to act as an advocate and solicitor for a man the following year.

Singh, 70, pleaded guilty on July 19 to two counts of criminal breach of trust involving nearly $459,000 and an offence under the Legal Profession Act. A third criminal breach of trust charge involving another $21,000 will be considered during sentencing, according to the report.

