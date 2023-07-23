Ipoh-born Sikh nurse Terbinderjeet Kaur gets outstanding leadership award

Terbinderjeet Kaur receiving the Outstanding Leadership Award at the Health 2.0 International Healthcare Conference 2023 Spring Edition in July 2023 in Dubai, UAE.

Ipoh-hailing Terbinderjeet Kaur made the nation proud for being the first Malaysian Sikh female from a nursing background to receive the Outstanding Leadership Award at the healthcare conference held recently in Dubai, UAE.

She was one of the award recipients and speaker at the Health 2.0 International Healthcare Conference 2023 Spring Edition which recognises individuals who have made impactful contributions and led change in the healthcare sector.

The forum is designed for healthcare professionals and business leaders who hope to drive change and improve the quality of life of millions by revitalising patient care and healthcare delivery models worldwide.

The award recognises Terbinderjeet as the author and developer of numerous nursing policies, procedures and competencies, and working to improve nursing care standards.

Terbinderjeet is the eldest daughter of the late Arjan Singh Dhillon and the late Pretam Kaur. She started her nursing career at Pantai College of Nursing & Health Science, now known as International Medical College, and proceeded to study for her Bachelor In Nursing from Curtin University in Perth, Australia. She obtained her master’s degree majoring in leadership and change after completing her residency in Zurich, Switzerland, from York, United Kingdom.

“The days pursuing education while working were back-breaking,” she tells Asia Samachar. “I held on to my father’s golden advise: ‘The sky is the limit, nothing on earth can stop you.'”

She also acknowledged the encouragement and support from her adopted mother Jagjit Kaur Jassal and fellow family members.

Terbinderjeet is the nursing quality head at Prince Sultan Military Medical City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

