Manohar Singh (1952 – 2023), Taiping

MANOHAR SINGH S/O LATE RATTAN SINGH

31.7.1952 – 23.7.2023

Dearly missed by his

Wife: Jagjit Kaur d/o Late Ram Singh

Son: Sandeep Singh

Daughters: Raveena Kaur & Namrata Kaur

& family members

Prayers will be held at 8.30am on 24 July 2023 (Monday) at 47, Jalan Dato Mah Poh Nui, Taman Bukit Mas, 34000, Taiping

Followed by cremation at Prestavest Memorial Park at 11.00 am

Sahej Path da Bhog on 30 July 2023 (Sunday) between 10.00 am to 12 noon at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping

Enquiries:

Sandeep Singh 012 755 5395

Baldev Singh 013 331 1286

| Entry: 23 July 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here