Manohar Singh (1952 – 2023), Taiping

MANOHAR SINGH S/O LATE RATTAN SINGH
31.7.1952 – 23.7.2023
Dearly missed by his
Wife: Jagjit Kaur d/o Late Ram Singh
Son: Sandeep Singh
Daughters: Raveena Kaur & Namrata Kaur
& family members
Prayers will be held at 8.30am on 24 July 2023 (Monday) at 47, Jalan Dato Mah Poh Nui, Taman Bukit Mas, 34000, Taiping
Followed by cremation at Prestavest Memorial Park at 11.00 am
Sahej Path da Bhog on 30 July 2023 (Sunday) between 10.00 am to 12 noon at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping
Enquiries:
Sandeep Singh 012 755 5395
Baldev Singh 013 331 1286
| Entry: 23 July 2023 | Source: Family
