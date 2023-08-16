Lawmaker Jagdeep Singh Deo makes history in Penang

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

State assemblyman Jagdeep Singh Deo makes history as the first Sikh to be made a Deputy Chief Minister of Penang.

The 52-year-old politician follows in the illustrious footsteps of his late father Karpal Singh, a long-serving Opposition MP who was known as the ‘Tiger of Jelutong’, named after the Penang parliamentary constituency he represented. Jagdeep is Karpal’s eldest son.

In the newly former Penang state government following the Aug 12, 2023, elections, Jagdeep has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister II.

In 2018, his younger brother, lawyer and federal lawmaker Gobind Singh Deo made history as the first Sikh to become a Malaysian minister.

In the 15th General Election (GE15) in November 2022, Gobind was once again returned as a Member of Parliament (MP), but did not join the Cabinet. Instead, his younger brother Ramkarpal Singh, who won the Bukit Gelugor parliamentary seat, was appointed as Deputy Minister of Law and Institutional Reform by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Jagdeep, the assemblyman from Datuk Keramat, was previously the local government and housing state exco. This time around, he will hold the portfolios of human capital development as well as science and technology.

Jagdeep, who is also a lawyer by background, first joined the Penang State Legislative Assembly (MLA) when he won the the Datok Keramat seat in March 2008.

In 2013, he was appointed as an Penang State Executive Council (Exco) member under Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng. In 2018, he was once again tapped to serve as an exco under Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

All the siblings are members of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a strong component of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition. Karpal (1940–2014) was DAP chairman for a decade until his death in 2014.

RELATED STORY:

Fearless lawmaker Karpal Singh a ‘great Malaysian’, says Anwar Ibrahim (Asia Samachar, 18 Nov 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here