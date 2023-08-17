Sdr Prem Singh Sandhu (1951 – 2023), Ex TUDM Subang

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Jaehaa Cheeree Likhiaa Thaehaa Hukam Kamaahi || Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)

SDR PREM SINGH SANDHU A/L GURDIAL SINGH

13.8.1951 – 11.8.2023

With profound grief we wish to inform that Sdr Prem Singh Sandhu A/L Gurdial Singh (ex TUDM Subang) passed away peacefully on 11th August 2023, leaving behind family, relatives and friends.

Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardaas : 20th August 2023 (Sunday), from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Penang.

Those who wish to convey their condolences to the family, and for further enquiries, kindly contact the following numbers :

Ranjit Singh – 0124947069

Ranmeet Singh – 0124747069

Sangeeta Kaur – 0172457069

| Entry: 17 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

