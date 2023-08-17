Kerpal Singh (Pali) (1957 – 2023), Rawang, Selangor

KERPAL SINGH S/O LATE NAJAR SINGH (PALI)
25.8.1957 – 17.8.2023
Village: Rawang, Selangor
Wife: Manjit Kaur d/o Jagat Singh
Children:
Rajdeep Singh Gill
Navpreet Kaur Gill
Funeral Details
For those who want to pay respect to the family, can do so after 7pm, 17 August 2023 (Thursday) at their residence.
Cortege leaves residence at 10:30 am, 18 August 2023 (Friday)
Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshaan Bhoomi Hall (Loke Yew Crematorium) at 12.00 pm, 18 August 2023 (Friday)
Path da Bhog: To be updated
Contact: 017 – 616 1760 / 012 – 925 9029
Daddy was always there for us, no matter what. We will never forget his smile, his laughter, and his kind heart.
Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):
Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8
| Entry: 17 Aug 2023 | Source: Family
