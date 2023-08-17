Kerpal Singh (Pali) (1957 – 2023), Rawang, Selangor

KERPAL SINGH S/O LATE NAJAR SINGH (PALI)

25.8.1957 – 17.8.2023

Village: Rawang, Selangor

Wife: Manjit Kaur d/o Jagat Singh

Children:

Rajdeep Singh Gill

Navpreet Kaur Gill

Funeral Details

For those who want to pay respect to the family, can do so after 7pm, 17 August 2023 (Thursday) at their residence.

Cortege leaves residence at 10:30 am, 18 August 2023 (Friday)

Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshaan Bhoomi Hall (Loke Yew Crematorium) at 12.00 pm, 18 August 2023 (Friday)

Path da Bhog: To be updated

Contact: 017 – 616 1760 / 012 – 925 9029

Daddy was always there for us, no matter what. We will never forget his smile, his laughter, and his kind heart.

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 17 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here