In loving Memory: Ameet Kaur Purba (1975 – 2022)

1st Barsi

AMEET KAUR PURBA

31/10/1975 – 19/8/2022

In loving memory of our dear Ameet.

We miss you and love you forever, darling.

With all our love,

Ma (Indra), Daddy (Inderjit), Veens (Raveen),

Kiran, Rachvin, Zoraaver and Armaan

Prayers: 19 August 2023 (Saturday); 3pm-5pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.

High Tea will be served.

Please treat this as a personal invitation to join us in remembering our Ameet

| Entry: 18 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

