Sikh pilot breaks new ground in US Air Force

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Amanpret Sidhu is breaking new grounds for Sikhs who may be keen to join the USAF.

The 29-year-old officer was commissioned and graduated from the Officer Training School (OTS) with class 23-03 as the first Sikh to serve as a line officer (pilot) in the Department of Defense.

He is the first Sikh religiously accommodated Air Force Sikh officer. He has been granted accommodations to wear a turban and have an uncut beard in observation of his faith.

“The main reason I decided to join the Air Force was so that I could give back to the country that has given me so much,” Amanpret was quoted in an OTS social media entry in June 2023. “I want to defend and protect the constitution that has given me the freedoms to practice my religion while serving alongside my fellow Airmen.”

Sidhu worked with the OTS’s chaplains to receive religious accommodations so that he may continue to practice his religion, such as allowing him to grow a beard and wear a turban for special occasions, like at OTS graduation.

Born in Haryana, India, Amanpret migrated to the US in 2019. He had enlisted in the US Navy as a logistics specialist and promoted to the ranks of Petty Officer.

Since November 2022, he has served as a Combat System Officer at the USAF, according to his LinkedIn profile.

