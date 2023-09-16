Tharman sworn in as Singapore’s ninth president

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Tharman Shanmugaratnam took the oath as Singapore’s ninth president at Istana, the country’s presidential palace, on Sept 14.

The former Senior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister won with a landslide 70.4% of the votes in the presidential polling, trailed by former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song received 15.7% and ex-NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian garnered 13.9% of the votes.

Tharman took over from President Halimah Yacob who had served for six years.

Also present at the swearing ceremony were Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, and Tharman’s wife Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam.

“We must never cease wanting to make Singapore a more inclusive and socially just society. Government policies have shifted significantly to help us achieve this, but to build a truly inclusive society, we need something more. Something that involves all of us,” Tharman said in his speech.

